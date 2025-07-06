Sunday, July 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the death of a woman in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Police use water cannon to disperse Congress workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the death of a woman in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. (PTI)

Previous article
Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with M’laya students from ISS
Next article
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are raising a renewed pitch for ILP in Meghalaya, the...
NATIONAL

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos...
MEGHALAYA

Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working in Meghalaya is progressing at snail’s pace despite concerted...
MEGHALAYA

Mondal seeks release of frozen fund for power system upgrades

Power min pushes for financial support from Central Electricity Authority By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: Power Minister AT Mondal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are...

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working...
Load more

Popular news

After Paul, now Rymbui bats for MRSSA over ILP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: While pressure groups are...

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the San Martin Memorial, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Resistance from landowners, locals delays border fencing work in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 5: The border fencing working...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge