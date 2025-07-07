Monday, July 7, 2025
NATIONAL

Maoist sniper with Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Raipur, July 7: In a significant development in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a senior Maoist commander identified as Sodhi Kanna was killed during a joint offensive by security forces in the National Park area, police confirmed on Monday.

The encounter occurred on July 5, following the launch of a large-scale operation a day earlier based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of senior Maoist leaders and their armed cadres, police said. Kanna, who held the rank of deputy commander in company No. 02 of PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion No. 01 and was also a CYPM/DVCM (divisional committee member), carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, said the police officials.

His body was recovered from the encounter site, along with a .303 rifle, during a sweep of the area by the joint team comprising DRG (District Reserve Guard) units from Bijapur and Dantewada, the STF, CRPF’s Cobra 202 and 210 battalions, and the Young Platoon.

Kanna had a long history of involvement in major insurgent activities, including the Tekalgudiyam encounter and the attack on the Dharmaram camp. He was also known to have operated in close coordination with Madvi Hidma and served as a skilled sniper within the PLGA battalion — a role that made his elimination a tactical setback for Maoist operations in the region.

Officials believe the operation disrupted a high-level Maoist gathering, possibly involving Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash and National Park Area Committee leaders like Dilip Bendja alias Sukku, Bhima Kovasi alias Situ, and Mohan Kadti.

Multiple exchanges of fire occurred as security forces moved through the forested terrain in search of these cadres. A substantial cache of arms, ammunition including a .303 rifle with five live rounds, an AK-47 magazine with 59 live rounds, a Maoist uniform, codex wire, safety fuses, detonators, a Naxalite pouch and rucksack, a radio set, Maoist literature, daily-use items, explosive components and other communication devices, was also recovered from the site. The combing operation continues across the rugged landscape, as forces remain vigilant for further insurgent movement in the area.

IANS

