Zimbabwe education delegation explores collaboration with Royal Global University

Guwahati, July 7: A high-level delegation from Zimbabwe’s Education Department has recently visited The Assam Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, as part of an exploratory mission to foster international academic collaboration and understand India’s higher education ecosystem.

The visiting delegation comprised Mr. D.C. Damba, Director, Tertiary Education Program;

Ms. E. Chiwandika (Marara), Principal Officer, Higher Education Program; Mr. Magunda,

Principal Officer, Tertiary Education Program; and Mr. Mbokochena, Principal Officer,

Innovation, Science & Technology, Zimbabwe, according to a Press release.

The Zimbabwean delegation participated in an engaging discussion held at RGU’s Synergy

Hall. The session was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar Buragohain, Vice Chancellor of

RGU; Prof (Dr.) Diganta Munshi, Registrar; Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar (Academic);

Gurpreet Kaur Anand, Deputy Director, Office of International Affairs Royal Global

University; Deans of various schools, senior faculty members, and other university officials.

The interaction focused on mutual interests in innovation, skill-based education, and

sustainable higher education practices.

During the visit, the delegation toured the university campus, including its academic blocks,

laboratories, innovation centres, and other infrastructure facilities.

Welcoming the delegation, Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Vice Chancellor, RGU,

highlighted the potential for meaningful collaboration between RGU and Zimbabwe. “RGU

offers scholarships for international students, including those from Zimbabwe. There is a

growing need to integrate indigenous education systems with modern frameworks—and on

this front, we can work together,” he said.

Mr. D.C. Damba, Director of Tertiary Education Program, Zimbabwe, expressed appreciation

for the state-of-the-art infrastructure and enriching experience at RGU. “We are trying to

move away from a colonial education model. Our focus now is on New Age technology,

research and science—areas in which India excels. I have travelled to Russia, China, and

France, but what I experienced at RGU is truly unique,” he remarked.

Ms. E. Chiwandika (Marara), Principal Officer, Higher Education Program, emphasised

Zimbabwe’s focus on skill-based education. “We are glad to witness India’s success in

providing practical education, and we look forward to formalising a collaboration that

benefits our students,” she stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Magunda noted, “Zimbabwe’s key challenge lies in building

an economy rooted in heritage-based education. We envision an indigenous, people-centric

education system that goes beyond industrialisation to embrace local innovation and self-

reliance.”

Mr. Mbokochena emphasized the growing need for innovation and entrepreneurship. He

highlighted how start-up culture, research-led innovation, and technology-driven education

are critical to Zimbabwe’s future. The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides

expressing strong intent to work towards academic partnerships that promote innovation, skill development, and cultural exchange.