Monday, July 7, 2025
Zimbabwe education delegation explores collaboration with Royal Global University

By: Bureau

Date:

Guwahati, July 7: A high-level delegation from Zimbabwe’s Education Department has recently visited The Assam Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati, as part of an exploratory mission to foster international academic collaboration and understand India’s higher education ecosystem.

The visiting delegation comprised Mr. D.C. Damba, Director, Tertiary Education Program;
Ms. E. Chiwandika (Marara), Principal Officer, Higher Education Program; Mr. Magunda,
Principal Officer, Tertiary Education Program; and Mr. Mbokochena, Principal Officer,
Innovation, Science & Technology, Zimbabwe, according to a Press release.

The Zimbabwean delegation participated in an engaging discussion held at RGU’s Synergy
Hall. The session was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar Buragohain, Vice Chancellor of
RGU; Prof (Dr.) Diganta Munshi, Registrar; Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar (Academic);
Gurpreet Kaur Anand, Deputy Director, Office of International Affairs Royal Global
University; Deans of various schools, senior faculty members, and other university officials.
The interaction focused on mutual interests in innovation, skill-based education, and
sustainable higher education practices.

During the visit, the delegation toured the university campus, including its academic blocks,
laboratories, innovation centres, and other infrastructure facilities.
Welcoming the delegation, Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Vice Chancellor, RGU,
highlighted the potential for meaningful collaboration between RGU and Zimbabwe. “RGU
offers scholarships for international students, including those from Zimbabwe. There is a
growing need to integrate indigenous education systems with modern frameworks—and on
this front, we can work together,” he said.

Mr. D.C. Damba, Director of Tertiary Education Program, Zimbabwe, expressed appreciation
for the state-of-the-art infrastructure and enriching experience at RGU. “We are trying to
move away from a colonial education model. Our focus now is on New Age technology,
research and science—areas in which India excels. I have travelled to Russia, China, and
France, but what I experienced at RGU is truly unique,” he remarked.

Ms. E. Chiwandika (Marara), Principal Officer, Higher Education Program, emphasised
Zimbabwe’s focus on skill-based education. “We are glad to witness India’s success in
providing practical education, and we look forward to formalising a collaboration that
benefits our students,” she stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Magunda noted, “Zimbabwe’s key challenge lies in building
an economy rooted in heritage-based education. We envision an indigenous, people-centric
education system that goes beyond industrialisation to embrace local innovation and self-
reliance.”

Mr. Mbokochena emphasized the growing need for innovation and entrepreneurship. He
highlighted how start-up culture, research-led innovation, and technology-driven education
are critical to Zimbabwe’s future. The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides
expressing strong intent to work towards academic partnerships that promote innovation, skill development, and cultural exchange.

