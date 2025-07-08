Assam BJP reaffirms support to state govt’s eviction drive

GUWAHATI, July 8: BJP Assam Pradesh on Tuesday extended full support to the ongoing eviction drive across the state by the Assam government in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court.

“The eviction drive against illegal encroachment will continue in the interest of protecting the identity, land and roots of the indigenous people of the state,” BJP Assam Pradesh’s chief spokesperson, Kishore Kumar Upadhyay, stated.

“Assam’s reserved forest land, Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) as well as land belonging to indigenous and tribals are shrinking due to the encroachment by illegal infiltrators,” Upadhyay said.

Taking potshots at the principal Opposition party in the state, Upadhyay said the Congress government had, for the sake of vote bank politics, allowed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to settle in the state.

“Moreover, the Congress regime had allowed these settlers to encroach upon the sattra land, sacred institutions created by the great Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev,” he said.

The party also termed Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s stance and the Congress’ opposition to the eviction as unfortunate for the indigenous Assamese people.

Notably, the Assam government has announced its plan to further intensify eviction drives in the coming days.

A massive eviction drive will be conducted to clear illegally encroached lands, belonging to the reserved forest areas, at Paikan in Goalpara district on July 10.