Wednesday, July 9, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya Dy CM Dhar visits Lapangap border village

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img
Jowai, July 8: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Regional Committee for West Jaiñtia Hills, visited Lapangap village on Tuesday following reported border tensions between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi communities in the area.
He was accompanied by West Jaiñtia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, JHADC Chief Executive Member Thombor Shiwat, local MDCs, government officials, village headman Deimonmi Lyngdoh, and residents of Lapangap.
Addressing the villagers, Dhar assured them of full protection, stating, “Do not be afraid; I will work tirelessly as your MLA to bring peace and ensure clear and complete border demarcation.”
He further pledged that the police personnel currently stationed in the area would not be withdrawn unless requested by the village itself, and said efforts would be made to deploy more security forces if needed.
Dhar emphasized that his visit was a demonstration of the government’s concern and responsibility to ensure that indigenous communities are not harassed by others. He urged the villagers to prepare and submit land-related documents to facilitate the work of the Regional Committee.
Stressing that border issues should not lead to loss of life or violence, Dhar said he came in person to better understand the hardships faced by the people of Lapangap.
He highlighted two recent triggers of tension: the planting of trees by Assam authorities at Umchyrngan hill in Lapangap, and restrictions on local farmers from accessing their fields. Dhar assured that he would raise these matters with the Chief Minister later this evening and called on the residents to remain patient. “Border issues are the responsibility of the state government, not the people,” he said, assuring that the government would work to resolve the matter promptly.
Previous article
Assam BJP reaffirms support to state govt’s eviction drive
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam BJP reaffirms support to state govt’s eviction drive

  GUWAHATI, July 8: BJP Assam Pradesh on Tuesday extended full support to the ongoing eviction drive across the...
NATIONAL

NRC notice by Assam FT to Bengal resident irks Mamata

Guwahati, July 8: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and dismay over the issuance of...
NATIONAL

Train services remain affected in landslide-hit Lumding-Badarpur section

Guwahati, July 8: Train services continue to remain disrupted in the landslide-affected Lumding-Badarpur hill section even as restoration...
NATIONAL

Raipur-bound IndiGo flight develops ‘technical snag’, passengers safe

Indore, July 8: An IndiGo flight from Indore to Raipur became an unsettling experience for 51 passengers on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam BJP reaffirms support to state govt’s eviction drive

News Alert 0
  GUWAHATI, July 8: BJP Assam Pradesh on Tuesday extended...

NRC notice by Assam FT to Bengal resident irks Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 8: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee...

Train services remain affected in landslide-hit Lumding-Badarpur section

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 8: Train services continue to remain disrupted...
Load more

Popular news

Assam BJP reaffirms support to state govt’s eviction drive

News Alert 0
  GUWAHATI, July 8: BJP Assam Pradesh on Tuesday extended...

NRC notice by Assam FT to Bengal resident irks Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 8: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee...

Train services remain affected in landslide-hit Lumding-Badarpur section

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 8: Train services continue to remain disrupted...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge