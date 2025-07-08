Meghalaya Dy CM Dhar visits Lapangap border village

Jowai, July 8: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Regional Committee for West Jaiñtia Hills, visited Lapangap village on Tuesday following reported border tensions between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi communities in the area.

He was accompanied by West Jaiñtia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, JHADC Chief Executive Member Thombor Shiwat, local MDCs, government officials, village headman Deimonmi Lyngdoh, and residents of Lapangap.

Addressing the villagers, Dhar assured them of full protection, stating, “Do not be afraid; I will work tirelessly as your MLA to bring peace and ensure clear and complete border demarcation.”

He further pledged that the police personnel currently stationed in the area would not be withdrawn unless requested by the village itself, and said efforts would be made to deploy more security forces if needed.

Dhar emphasized that his visit was a demonstration of the government’s concern and responsibility to ensure that indigenous communities are not harassed by others. He urged the villagers to prepare and submit land-related documents to facilitate the work of the Regional Committee.

Stressing that border issues should not lead to loss of life or violence, Dhar said he came in person to better understand the hardships faced by the people of Lapangap.

He highlighted two recent triggers of tension: the planting of trees by Assam authorities at Umchyrngan hill in Lapangap, and restrictions on local farmers from accessing their fields. Dhar assured that he would raise these matters with the Chief Minister later this evening and called on the residents to remain patient. “Border issues are the responsibility of the state government, not the people,” he said, assuring that the government would work to resolve the matter promptly.