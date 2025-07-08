Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, discusses ways to build future-ready Bharat

New Delhi, July 8: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and his team here, encouraging them to deepen their footprint in India’s rapidly evolving digital technology landscape and growing market.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of leveraging the country’s vast potential and vibrant talent pool. Underscoring the importance of building solutions that uplift the common man, he stressed Bharat’s pivotal role in driving the 6G revolution and India’s growing momentum in artificial intelligence (AI).

“It was a pleasure to meet Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco and his team. Deliberated on deepening Cisco’s tech footprint in India, expanding into Tier 2 and 3 markets, strengthening cybersecurity, and co-creating solutions that truly touch lives at the grassroots,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

With India rising as a global digital powerhouse, we look forward to building a secure, inclusive and future-ready Bharat, Scindia added. The Minister invited Cisco to explore broader investment opportunities in India’s digital technology sector, highlighting the country’s emergence as a global hub for innovation and investment.

He also emphasised the importance of developing ecosystems beyond physical infrastructure that empower communities and prepare future generations. The discussion builds on Cisco’s expanding presence in India, including the inauguration of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai in 2024 graced by Minister.

As India accelerates towards a tech-driven future, Scindia welcomed Cisco to further expand its engagement and co-create solutions that drive inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital growth. In September last year, the global networking giant inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, that will help the company generate more than $1.3 billion annual revenue in combined exports and domestic production, along with creating 1,200 jobs.

Cisco collaborated with homegrown contract manufacturer Flex to successfully build the facility and bring advanced telecom technology that can help connect citizens in India and globally. “The inauguration of the Cisco’s manufacturing facility in India producing advanced telecom equipment is a testament to the country’s growing Atmanirbharta in the global technology landscape,” Scindia had said at the launch of the manufacturing facility.

