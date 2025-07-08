Tuesday, July 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

RGU offers scholarship opportunities for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel

By: Bureau

Date:

Guwahati, July 8, 2025: In order to promote access to quality higher education and honour the service and sacrifices of the personnel of the force, the Assam Royal Global University
(RGU) has launched two distinct categories of academic scholarships for the benefit of
eligible dependents and wards of Meghalaya Police personnel.

In this regard, Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar (Academic), RGU stated, “The two
categories of scholarships for the wards of security personnel include ‘Royal Shaurya’ –
100% scholarship for the families of martyrs and gallantry awardees and ‘Royal Suraksha’ – 50% tuition support for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel.”

These scholarships may be allowed on admissions to programmes regulated by statutory bodies such as AICTE, COA, PCI, INC, ANMHVC, BCI or similar councils, he added, according to a Press release.

RGU has been offering many other scholarship opportunities under various categories to its
students since the beginning. Mention can be made about “Royal Merit On Admission
Scholarship”, “Royal Scholarship for EWS category”, “Royal Endowment Scholarship”,
RGU Sports Scholarship, Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers”, states Utpal Kanta,
Director, Growth and Strategy, RGU.

The Royal Merit On Admission Scholarship offers 100% scholarship on annual fee,
admission fee and registration fee. On the other hand, 100% Royal Scholarship is offered to students who belong to economically weaker section of the society. Royal Endowment
scholarship is offered across all programmes and the categories under which it can be availed include sports, music, fine art students; differently abled students; child and grandchild of Padma Awardees, wards of a mother who is a single parent; and one whose family income is less than 8 lacs.

The RGU Sports Scholarship not only offers financial assistance to athletes but also focus on nurturing and encouraging their growth through proper coaching and mentorship. Based on achievements and representation of players at the international, national, state and district levels, the university offers 100%, 80%, 70%, 50% and 40% scholarships in sports and games recognized by the Indian Olympic Association.

At RGU, the Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers inspires students to put in consistent effort throughout their academic journey. Students from various semesters across all the departments are awarded a Monthly Scholarship of ₹3,000, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

