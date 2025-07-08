Tuesday, July 8, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Washington, July 8: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize as he presented the US leader with the nomination letter during a dinner at the White House in Washington.

The meeting between both leaders on Monday came weeks after Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, ending the 12-day escalating conflict which began on June 13. The White House announced, “President Trump is ‘forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved,’ said Israeli PM.”

The Israeli leader appreciated Trump’s efforts for the “pursuit of peace and security” in the Middle East. “I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security which you are leading in many lands, but now especially in the Middle East.

President has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities,” the Israeli leader said. Trump was seemingly surprised while accepting the nomination.

“This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Trump said, thanking Netanyahu. As he hosted visiting Israeli Prime Minister, Trump praised Netanyahu and his wife Sara, calling them as longtime friends who have witnessed success together.

“It’s an honour to have BB (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Sara with us. Friends of mine for a long time, and we’ve had tremendous success together, and I think it will only go on to be even greater success in the future,” said Donald Trump.

IANS

Previous article
Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, discusses ways to build future-ready Bharat
Next article
RGU offers scholarship opportunities for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Raipur-bound IndiGo flight develops ‘technical snag’, passengers safe

Indore, July 8: An IndiGo flight from Indore to Raipur became an unsettling experience for 51 passengers on...
Business

Indian market settles in positive territory as ‘mini’ India-US deal inches closer

Mumbai, July 8: The Indian stock market closed in positive territory on Tuesday, inching up in a range...
MEGHALAYA

RGU offers scholarship opportunities for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel

Guwahati, July 8, 2025: In order to promote access to quality higher education and honour the service and...
NATIONAL

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, discusses ways to build future-ready Bharat

New Delhi, July 8: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Raipur-bound IndiGo flight develops ‘technical snag’, passengers safe

NATIONAL 0
Indore, July 8: An IndiGo flight from Indore to...

Indian market settles in positive territory as ‘mini’ India-US deal inches closer

Business 0
Mumbai, July 8: The Indian stock market closed in...

RGU offers scholarship opportunities for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 8, 2025: In order to promote access...
Load more

Popular news

Raipur-bound IndiGo flight develops ‘technical snag’, passengers safe

NATIONAL 0
Indore, July 8: An IndiGo flight from Indore to...

Indian market settles in positive territory as ‘mini’ India-US deal inches closer

Business 0
Mumbai, July 8: The Indian stock market closed in...

RGU offers scholarship opportunities for wards of Meghalaya Police personnel

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 8, 2025: In order to promote access...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge