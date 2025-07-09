Wednesday, July 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Drug addiction fuels rise in petty crimes in city, says police

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 8: There is a rise in petty crimes such as thefts and burglaries in the city, mostly committed by drug addicts and homeless individuals, police said on Tuesday.
However, they have not linked organised gangs to the recent surge in these crimes, indicating that rise in drug addiction cases have led to a hike in such cases.
Police said they take every reported case of theft or burglary seriously, especially those captured on CCTV footage. In some cases, the perpetrators are apprehended quickly.
The police have taken suo motu action in many cases, and have successfully arrested the person involved in a recent burglary in Lachumiere. They have also arrested another individual for stealing equipment such as CCTV cameras and electrical wires.
SP (City) Herbert Lyngdoh stated that the police are focused on prevention, detection, and investigation, and are committed to upholding the core values of policing.
He highlighted increased patrolling across the city and the need for residents and businesses to install CCTV cameras, as many homes still lack this basic security measure. CCTV coverage should not only focus on private premises but also cover surrounding public spaces.
The officer urged local Dorbar Shnongs and citizens to stay vigilant, stating that community awareness and alertness can play a major role in preventing such crimes.

MHRC seeks report on alleged torture of youth at Sohra PS
Keep all 18 Khasi villages in Meghalaya: Heads of Raid Nongtung urge Conrad
