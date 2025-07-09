Man held for sexual assault of stepdaughter

SHILLONG, July 8: The special cell of East Khasi Hills Police on Monday arrested Stoning Kharphuli for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old minor stepdaughter who is reported to be six months’ pregnant.

The arrest was made based on a formal complaint filed by the survivor’s mother.

SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor on Tuesday told reporters that personnel from Mawlai police station had attempted to arrest Kharphuli, but he managed to escape.

Police conducted searches in Umrynjah and his native village, Rangshkhen near Sohiong, before finally tracing him to Umsning from where he was arrested.

Kharkongor informed that the mother learnt about her daughter’s pregnancy during a visit to a primary health centre for a check-up.

The minor was subsequently admitted to Ganesh Das Maternal and Child Health Hospital on July 1 for further examinations. She was discharged on Monday evening.

The police have registered cases against Kharphuli at Mawlai police station under various sections of the POCSO Act, 2012, as well as Section 351 (2) of the BNS, 2023.

Kharkongor added that the police will present the accused before the court to request custody.