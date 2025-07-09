Wednesday, July 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt awaits HC order on Aadhaar seeding

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 8: The Meghalaya Government is awaiting the directions of the High Court of Meghalaya on seeding of Aadhaar with ration cards.
A government official said that around 70 per cent of the ration card holders in the state have seeded their Aadhaar, some people have approached the high court on the matter and hearing in this regard will take place next week.
“We will wait for the court’s directive on the matter,” the official said.
It may be mentioned that some groups have been protesting against the government’s move on Aadhaar card seeding with ration cards for availing various government benefits.
The official further informed that a committee, headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is monitoring the price rise in the state.
“This committee has held 3-4 meetings and it is reviewing the situation from time to time,” the official said, adding that the state has enough stock of essential commodities for the next three months and there are no worries.

