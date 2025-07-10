Thursday, July 10, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt initiates relocation of hawkers from across city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 9: The state government has initiated the process of relocating street hawkers from across the city as part of a broader effort to ease traffic congestion and facilitate smoother pedestrian movement in the city, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Dhar said the ongoing relocation exercise is being carried out with the objective of ensuring better urban mobility and restoring order in busy commercial areas of the city.
Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) CEO, PK Boro issued a notice, informing that the special officer appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya to oversee implementation of its orders related to hawkers’ issue will convene a joint meeting with the local and police authorities as well as the hawkers’ association on July 16.
The High Court on July 3 appointed senior Advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty as special officer to ensure compliance with its directives on relocation of hawkers.
The SMB CEO informed that the proposed meeting will chalk out the plan for relocation of hawkers to designated vending zones without any breach of peace or commission of any offence, in consultation with the general secretary of hawkers’ association, local and police authorities.
In line with this initiative, the government is also finalising plans for creation of additional parking spaces across key locations in the city.
The Urban Affairs Minister stated that several areas have already been earmarked for the development of parking lots, including prominent sites near the Secretariat, Motphran, and the Polo Market.
He said the intention is not to experiment with parking solutions but to implement a formal, structured parking policy that addresses Shillong’s growing number of vehicles and traffic congestion.
Clarifying further, Dhar said the government is in the process of legalising parking systems under an established policy framework.
As part of this plan, multiple parking facilities are being constructed, with the potential to accommodate over 1,000 vehicles in total, he said.
Dhar added that some of these new parking zones are nearing completion and are expected to become operational soon.
The minister reiterated that the government’s dual strategy of relocating hawkers and creating adequate parking space is focused on decongesting the city roads and improving the overall experience for both pedestrians and commuters in Shillong.

Previous article
Passengers suffer as tourist taxis adhere to bandh call
Next article
President, PM petitioned against M’laya RTI Rules
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

MEGHALAYA

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in Polo SHILLONG, July 9: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad reviews devp work in constituencies held by NPP legislators

SHILLONG, July 9: National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday held...
MEGHALAYA

5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth

SHILLONG, July 9: Five police personnel from Sohra police station, including one Sub-Inspector and four Unarmed Branch (UB)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

NATIONAL 0

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

MEGHALAYA 0
Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in...

Conrad reviews devp work in constituencies held by NPP legislators

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 9: National People’s Party (NPP) national president...
Load more

Popular news

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

NATIONAL 0

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

MEGHALAYA 0
Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in...

Conrad reviews devp work in constituencies held by NPP legislators

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 9: National People’s Party (NPP) national president...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge