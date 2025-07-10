Passengers suffer as tourist taxis adhere to bandh call

SHILLONG, July 9: Passengers and tourists were left to fend for themselves as tourist taxi services between Assam and Meghalaya were fully suspended on Wednesday, following a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ called by central trade unions.

Interstate travel between Shillong and Guwahati came to a near standstill, with only a handful tourist vehicles operating on the route. The disruption also left many commuters stranded at Guwahati Airport who were forced to make alternative travel arrangements.

All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) said its counterparts in Assam had informed them about strict enforcement of the strike.

In view of safety concerns, all affiliated tourist taxi groups in Meghalaya decided to suspend trips to Assam for the day, it said.

The association said it had instructed tourist taxi drivers not to overcharge passengers during the disruption, especially for short-distance trips to Jorabat along the interstate border.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption and request the public’s understanding and cooperation,” it said, adding that normal taxi services will resume on Thursday.

The Centre of Medical & Sales Representative Union Shillong (CRU), Shillong, along with the parent body Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI), on Wednesday observed a day-long All India strike, supported by other trade unions, to press for a range of demands concerning labour rights and public welfare.

According to a statement here, medical representatives gathered near Shillong Civil Hospital and Polo here as part of the strike, raising five key demands, namely scrapping of the four labour codes, reduction in prices of essential commodities and medicines, stringent punishment for manufacturers of fake and spurious drugs, framing of statutory working rules, and removal of GST on life-saving medicines.

While normal life was not severely impacted in most parts of the country due to the nationwide strike, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal.

However, the trade unions claimed that the strike was successful, and a large number of workers abstained from work, impacting the postal, banking, insurance, and mining sectors.

Although the agitation remained by and large peaceful, reports of violence were received from pockets of West Bengal after Left-wing activists clashed with police and TMC supporters in various districts.

Some of the key demands include withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Reforms Act 2019, scrapping of the ‘Hit and Run’ clause under Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an immediate halt to satellite-based toll collection, and protection of transport workers’ rights, the association said.

Other demands include an end to excessive fines, simplified pollution certificate rules, and provision of basic amenities for transport workers on highways. (With agency inputs)