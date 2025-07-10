Thursday, July 10, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi’s leadership, praises successful five-nation visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation official visit on a day when the latter led his Cabinet colleagues and party in greeting the former BJP president on his birthday.

“Under your able leadership, India is growing fast and getting stronger. Your recent 5-nation official visit is a testimony to India’s rising clout and stature,” said Rajnath Singh in a message addressed to PM Modi on the social media platform X.

Earlier, PM Modi extended greetings to Rajnath Singh on his birthday, while the latter thanked all his party colleagues for their wishes and motivational words. “Pradhanmantriji, thank you for your good wishes and motivating words,” said the Defence Minister.

In his birthday wishes, PM Modi said, “Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He’s distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Rajnath Singh and said in his message on X, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in continuously strengthening the country’s military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence.”

“From the organisation to the government, you have successfully discharged all responsibilities, inspiring those who lead a social life. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life,” said HM Shah.

Others who greeted the Defence Minister included his Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh is a former lecturer who has been serving as the 29th Defence Minister of India since 2019.

Rajnath Singh has been the Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha since 2014. Earlier, he headed the BJP as its eighth President from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2014. Born on this day in 1951 in the Bhabhuara village of Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is one of the senior-most political leaders in the country, having entered politics in 1974 and in 1977 was elected as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

In October 2000, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In November 1999, he was the Union Minister of Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre. In 2003, he became Minister of Agriculture in the Vajpayee cabinet at the Centre.

IANS

Previous article
RGU outreach: Awareness on conservation of salamander habitats
Next article
3rd Test: Bumrah replaces Prasidh as England elect to bat first against India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3rd Test: Sachin Tendulkar rings iconic five-minute bell at the start of Lord’s Test

London, July 10: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar rang the iconic five-minute bell to begin day one of the...
News Alert

Anti-rabies vaccination drive kicks off in Sivasagar town of Assam

Guwahati, July 10: With the objective to prevent transmission and occurrence of fatal zoonotic diseases like Rabies, the...
News Alert

3rd Test: Bumrah replaces Prasidh as England elect to bat first against India

London, July 10: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will be seen in action at Lord’s, as England won...
NATIONAL

RGU outreach: Awareness on conservation of salamander habitats

Guwahati, July 10: An awareness program on the protection and conservation of salamander habitats was successfully conducted by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd Test: Sachin Tendulkar rings iconic five-minute bell at the start of Lord’s Test

NATIONAL 0
London, July 10: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar rang the...

Anti-rabies vaccination drive kicks off in Sivasagar town of Assam

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 10: With the objective to prevent transmission...

3rd Test: Bumrah replaces Prasidh as England elect to bat first against India

News Alert 0
London, July 10: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will...
Load more

Popular news

3rd Test: Sachin Tendulkar rings iconic five-minute bell at the start of Lord’s Test

NATIONAL 0
London, July 10: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar rang the...

Anti-rabies vaccination drive kicks off in Sivasagar town of Assam

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 10: With the objective to prevent transmission...

3rd Test: Bumrah replaces Prasidh as England elect to bat first against India

News Alert 0
London, July 10: Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge