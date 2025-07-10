RGU outreach: Awareness on conservation of salamander habitats

Guwahati, July 10: An awareness program on the protection and conservation of salamander habitats was successfully conducted by Dr. Upashna Chettri, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, The Assam Royal Global University, under the India Bioscience Outreach Grant 2024–2025.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal on 4th July at K.N. Memorial School, Sittong, under Kurseong subdivision in Darjeeling district as part of the outreach initiative, according to a Press communique.

The event was graced by key administrative officials, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), and Block Development Officer (BDO), whose participation underscored the importance of community-driven conservation efforts in ecologically sensitive areas.

The awareness programme focused on highlighting the ecological value of wetlands, with special emphasis on Namthing Pokhari, a high-altitude wetland in Sittong that provides critical breeding habitat for the endangered Himalayan Salamander (Tylototriton verrucosus). The sessions aimed to sensitize the local community about the role of amphibians as bioindicators and the urgent need to protect their habitats from degradation.

Guest speaker Bharat Prakash Rai, Founder Secretary of the Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection (FOSEP), provided valuable insights into local conservation challenges and solutions. Discussions during the programme also explored the concept of sustainable tourism in fragile ecosystems like Sittong, which are increasingly under pressure due to human activity.

The event concluded with an interactive session where local residents, students, and officials actively participated, voicing concerns and sharing ideas on promoting biodiversity conservation in the region.