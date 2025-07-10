Situation normal in Lapangap, says Dhar

SHILLONG, July 9: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Wednesday confirmed that normalcy has been restored in Lapangap village, a sensitive area along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The situation is now normal, Dhar said a day after visiting the area with the West Jaintia Hills DC, SP, and district officials to create confidence and assure the people of their safety.

When asked about the origin of the issue in Lapangap, Dhar explained, “That area falls under the Khanduli-Psiar (area of difference). It falls under the area of difference because we are yet to discuss and take a final call on that.”

Residents have raised concerns about the government’s presence in the area, which has been addressed by deploying around 40 police personnel there, Dhar said.

He pointed out that some people have paddy fields in the disputed area and are afraid to cultivate there.

He added that efforts are being made to address the matter promptly. “We have instructed the DC to hold meetings with the locals to resolve this matter at the earliest. They should not be disturbed while attending to their daily activities in that area,” he said.

Dhar confirmed the presence of Assam Police personnel in the area, but added that Meghalaya Police personnel have been monitoring the situation in Lapangap.