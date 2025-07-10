Thursday, July 10, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rising cases of crimes against women, children concerns MSCW

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 9: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the rising incidents of violence against women and children in the state.
MSCW chairperson Iamonlang Syiem said it is a disturbing pattern reflecting growing disregard for human life, and the lack of safety in both public and private spaces for women and children.
The Commission has taken cognisance of this pattern and monitored each incident of crime against women. It condemned these “brutal acts of violence” against women and children.
“We have also taken note of the pattern of aggression, anger and threats which also surface through the cases which come to the Commission. We note with great concern the level of fear and insecurity that is evident in cases of violence at home and sexual harassment at workplace,” Syiem said.
She appealed to citizens and persons of authority to be vigilant, urging them to intervene and report against any indication of threat of violence that may occur in their localities or workplace.
According to her, the Commission’s mission is to actively move toward zero tolerance for any kind of violence against women and children, both boys and girls.
At the same time, Syiem appealed to the media and social media influencers to be responsible and sensitive in their reporting of cases involving women and children.
“Media is a powerful tool of communication and therefore, we request you to be mindful in the content being uploaded online. Please report obscene videos or content to the authorities. We appeal to the public to also refrain from obscene comments and instead report such content/material to the Commission or your local authorities,” the MSCW chairperson added.

