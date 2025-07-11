Assam Governor assesses Karbi Anglong law and order situation

GUWAHATI, July 11: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday chaired a review meeting with security agencies at Taralangso in Karbi Anglong to assess the law-and-order situation and ongoing security measures in the region.

Acharya also expressed his satisfaction over the pace of development of Karbi Anglong, stating that the prevailing peace has led to overall progress of the council areas.

As a part of his two-day tour of Karbi Anglong, the Governor also visited a Jal Jeevan Mission project site at Longnit, where he interacted with beneficiaries and enquired about their access to other government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and PM-Kisan, and reiterated on efficient delivery of the fruits of welfare schemes at the grassroots.

On the other hand, visiting a milk processing plant at Manja while concluding his two-day tour of Karbi Anglong, the Governor said the dairy sector holds significant potential for promoting the local economy, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

He said that with collective efforts from all stakeholders, the dairy sector has the potential to become a strong pillar of the local economy.

He underlined the need for seamless coordination between the farming community and the government for the dairy sector to become a vibrant force to strengthen the local economy.

Acharya also visited the Mohongdijua Subsidiary Health Centre, where he interacted with doctors, nurses, and ASHA workers and enquired about the health benefits rendered to the local people particularly women, children and elderly people.

Stressing on the importance of inclusive healthcare, he noted that every eligible individual should be provided with an Ayushman Bharat card. He also took stock of key aspects such as the availability of medical staff, essential medicines and infrastructure challenges.