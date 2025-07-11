Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Governor assesses Karbi Anglong law and order situation

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, July 11: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday chaired a review meeting with security agencies at Taralangso in Karbi Anglong to assess the law-and-order situation and ongoing security measures in the region.

Acharya also expressed his satisfaction over the pace of development of Karbi Anglong, stating that the prevailing peace has led to overall progress of the council areas.

As a part of his two-day tour of Karbi Anglong, the Governor also visited a Jal Jeevan Mission project site at Longnit, where he interacted with beneficiaries and enquired about their access to other government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and PM-Kisan, and reiterated on efficient delivery of the fruits of welfare schemes at the grassroots.

On the other hand, visiting a milk processing plant at Manja while concluding his two-day tour of Karbi Anglong, the Governor said the dairy sector holds significant potential for promoting the local economy, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

He said that with collective efforts from all stakeholders, the dairy sector has the potential to become a strong pillar of the local economy.

He underlined the need for seamless coordination between the farming community and the government for the dairy sector to become a vibrant force to strengthen the local economy.

Acharya also visited the Mohongdijua Subsidiary Health Centre, where he interacted with doctors, nurses, and ASHA workers and enquired about the health benefits rendered to the local people particularly women, children and elderly people.

Stressing on the importance of inclusive healthcare, he noted that every eligible individual should be provided with an Ayushman Bharat card. He also took stock of key aspects such as the availability of medical staff, essential medicines and infrastructure challenges.

Previous article
Sitharaman holds discussion with Meghalaya Governor on state’s issues
Next article
India’s purchase of Russian oil helped bring down global prices: Hardeep Puri
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s purchase of Russian oil helped bring down global prices: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 11: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that India’s...
MEGHALAYA

Sitharaman holds discussion with Meghalaya Governor on state’s issues

  Shillong, July 11: The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, paid a visit to Raj...
MEGHALAYA

92 Meghalaya border villages under Vibrant Village Programme

Shillong, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that 92 border villages in Meghalaya have...
NATIONAL

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists laid down their arms on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s purchase of Russian oil helped bring down global prices: Hardeep Puri

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: Minister of Petroleum and Natural...

Sitharaman holds discussion with Meghalaya Governor on state’s issues

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 11: The Union Minister of Finance and...

92 Meghalaya border villages under Vibrant Village Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

Popular news

India’s purchase of Russian oil helped bring down global prices: Hardeep Puri

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: Minister of Petroleum and Natural...

Sitharaman holds discussion with Meghalaya Governor on state’s issues

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 11: The Union Minister of Finance and...

92 Meghalaya border villages under Vibrant Village Programme

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge