Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NSA Doval debunks distorted foreign reportage on ‘Operation Sindoor’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 11: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday delivered a sharp rebuke at the distorted reportage of ‘Operation Sindoor’, by the foreign media and also dared it to come up with any credible image of damages on the Indian side.

NSA Doval, speaking at the 62nd convention of IIT-Madras, saluted the Indian armed forces for executing the precision military strikes on Pakistan’s terror factories in just 23 minutes and lambasted the international media for its misleading and twisted coverage.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did this and that. You give me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage done to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken,” he said.

Questioning the credibility of Western media reportage, Doval said the satellite imageries were a resounding proof of what happened between May 6 to May 10 but the foreign outlets kept harping on damages on the Indian side, despite not been able to show images of damages, even a glass pane.

“These satellite imageries are all over the world. They (New York Times and others) brought out images and put out things…The images only showed that 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10 were destroyed, whether it was in Sargodha or Rahim Yar Khan or Chaklala,” he added.

He further said, “I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of imageries – where are the damages. We are capable of doing that (destroying terror bases and inflicting damages on Pakistani air bases),” he added.

Indian security forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the intervening night of May 6-May 7, decimating nine terror camps including the headquarters of LeT and Hizbul Mujahidden, inside Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The military strikes were in response to ghastly terror strikes in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people. The operation triggered an intense military face-off between the two Nuclear-armed nations, with both sides launching drone and military strikes.

Indian forces inflicted heavy damages on at least 11 Pakistani air bases, as depicted by the satellite images in ‘before and after’ images. However, a couple of foreign media outlets reported about ‘serious damages’ on the Indian side including downing of fighter jets, though no visual proof of the same surfaced.

IANS

Previous article
Trinamool leader brutally murdered on busy road in Bengal’s Bhangar
Next article
We missed no targets in Pak, not even a glass pane broken in India: NSA Doval on Op Sindoor
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists laid down their arms on...
NATIONAL

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has...
NATIONAL

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn up a scheme to offer subsidies to the tune...
NATIONAL

We missed no targets in Pak, not even a glass pane broken in India: NSA Doval on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, July 11: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday addressed the convocation ceremony at IIT...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

Popular news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge