Olympic champ Semenya did not get a fair hearing in sex eligibility case, court rules

GENEVA, July 10: Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said in a 15-2 vote that Semenya had some of her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favor of track’s World Athletics.

However, on the question of Semenya being discriminated against in Swiss courts, the European court in Strasbourg, France, did not pronounce – to the frustration of four of the 17 judges in a partial dissent to the majority view.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne. It will be watched closely by other sports which have passed or are reviewing their own rules on eligibility in women’s events.

Semenya later posted on social media a photo of herself in the court chamber with a message a three raised fists symbolizing her fight for justice.

The original case between Semenya and track’s governing body based in Monaco was about whether athletes like her – who have specific medical conditions, a typical male chromosome pattern and naturally high testosterone levels – should be allowed to compete freely in women’s sports.

Europe’s top human rights court did not take up other aspects of the appeal filed by Semenya, who was in court Thursday to hear the judgment read. It awarded her 80,000 euros (USD 94,000) from the state of Switzerland “in respect of costs and expenses.” The European court’s ruling does not overturn the World Athletics rules that effectively ended Semenya’s career running the 800 meters after she won two Olympic and three world titles since emerging on the global stage as a teenager in 2009.

Swiss court’s lack of rigor

The key legal point in Semenya’s win was that the Swiss Federal Court had not carried out a “rigorous judicial review” that was required because Semenya had no choice but to pursue her case through the CAS’s “mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction.” the Strasbourg judges ruled.

Governing bodies of sports oblige athletes and national federations to take their disputes to the sports court in the International Olympic Committee’s home city Lausanne.

“The court considered, however, that the Federal Supreme Court’s review had fallen short of that requirement,” it said in a statement.

In dismissing other elements of the South African runner’s case, including if she had been discriminated against, the court judged it “did not fall within Switzerland’s jurisdiction in respect of those complaints.”

World Athletics, led by its president Sebastian Coe, has said its rules maintain fairness because Semenya has an unfair, male-like athletic advantage from her higher testosterone. Semenya argues her testosterone is a genetic gift.

World Athletics and CAS did not immediately respond to the ruling. The IOC declined to comment on a case it is not directly involved in.

Second legal lap at Strasbourg

Thursday’s win followed a legal victory from the same court two years ago for Semenya.

That judgment which said she had faced discrimination opened a way for the Swiss supreme court to reconsider its decision to dismiss her appeal against the CAS verdict in favor of World Athletics.

At CAS in 2019, three judges ruled 2-1 that discrimination against Semenya was “necessary, reasonable and proportionate” to maintain fairness in women’s track events.

World Athletics drew up its rules in 2018 forcing Semenya and other female athletes with Differences in Sex Development to suppress their testosterone to be eligible for international women’s events.

Pro-Semenya judges

Four of the 17 judges filed a partial dissent to the majority opinion, arguing their court should have been able to pronounce on “substantive conclusions” reached by the CAS that went against Semenya.

World Athletics eligibility rules “specifically targeted the applicant, since they concerned only the events in which she competed – indeed, the fact that they amounted to a kind of lex Semenya’ clearly demonstrates the arbitrariness of those regulations as a whole,” the four judges wrote. (PTI)