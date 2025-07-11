Friday, July 11, 2025
Spine a medical miracle and corporate necessity for self-belief: Gautam Adani

Mumbai, July 11: The spine is both a medical miracle and a corporate necessity for self-belief, said Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, on Friday. Addressing the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery – Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) in Mumbai, the Adani Group Chairman referred to the spine as an important part of the human body, as well as for making decisions in life.

“The spine you mend is the ultimate architecture needed for the resilience of the human body. And just as you restore resilience to our bodies, leadership is about restoring resilience to the organisation,” Gautam Adani said.

“Perhaps today, this shared metaphor will remind us that a spine is both — a medical miracle, and a corporate necessity for self-belief,” the Adani Group Chairman added. Gautam Adani also saluted healthcare workers for their humanity and courage.

“Your humanity is what restores your patients’ dignity. It gives them the strength and the courage to stand tall again to the world,” Gautam Adani said. “Doctors represent hope. You may be spine doctors to the world, but for your patients, you are something far greater,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

Calling “Munna Bhai MBBS” his all-time favourite movie for the message it shares, Gautam Adani said that the character Munna Bhai goes on healing people with humanity. The Adani Group Chairman noted that “true healing goes far beyond surgery…healing is hope, healing is humanity”. Further, referring to “resilience of spine”, Gautam Adani said he set forth to Mumbai to chart his own path.

“I made my first bold decision at the age of 16, left for Mumbai without a degree and without a job, except with a burning desire to define my own path,” said the Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.

IANS

