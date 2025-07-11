Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

When you win, EC is good; when you lose, target it: BJP to Oppn over Bihar voter list row

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 11: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls in Bihar, BJP leaders have strongly criticised the Opposition for politicising the issue and casting doubts on the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the Supreme Court refused to stay the revision exercise, while issuing suggestions to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said, “Opposition leaders, especially Manoj Jha, went to the Supreme Court. They asked the court for a stay, but no stay was imposed.

The Supreme Court has given some suggestions, which are appropriate. The decision will come in the last hearing. Opposition leaders should also trust the Supreme Court. These people make statements on that as well. When they win somewhere, the Election Commission is good, and when they lose, they target the Election Commission.”

Reinforcing the party’s position, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal added, “The Election Commission is acting within its constitutional authority. Earlier, people didn’t fully understand this, but after the Supreme Court’s verdict yesterday, it’s now clear that the Commission has full rights to carry out the special revision.”

“The Supreme Court has affirmed this. Political parties should now stop politicising the issue and instead ensure that genuine voters in Bihar are not deprived of their right to vote,” he added.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court took a balanced view, asking the ECI to consider Aadhaar cards, Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), and ration cards as valid documents for voter registration, stating that the official list of 11 acceptable documents is not exhaustive.

RJD MP Manoj Jha had moved the Supreme Court earlier, alleging that the ongoing voter verification drive disproportionately impacts marginalised communities in Bihar. Despite ongoing criticism from the Opposition and former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, the Commission has stood by its procedures.

IANS

Previous article
Gujarat: Death toll in Vadodara bridge collapse rises to 18, two missing
Next article
Spine a medical miracle and corporate necessity for self-belief: Gautam Adani
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists laid down their arms on...
NATIONAL

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has...
NATIONAL

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn up a scheme to offer subsidies to the tune...
NATIONAL

We missed no targets in Pak, not even a glass pane broken in India: NSA Doval on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, July 11: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday addressed the convocation ceremony at IIT...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

Popular news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge