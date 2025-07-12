Honeymoon murder: Two co-accused secure bail

SHILLONG, July 11: The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, DKK Mihsill has granted bail to two of the alleged co-accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said Lokendra Singh Tomar, the owner of the flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi had stayed after escaping from Meghalaya, and Balbir Ahirwar, the security guard, were granted bail by the court.

“The sections under which they were charged were bailable and they had no role to play in this murder,” Chanda said.

Earlier, after the hearing on July 2, the court had sent another co-accused Silome James to judicial custody for 14 days. The counsel for James, hailing from Indore, is likely to move a bail application in the court during the next hearing.

James is accused of destroying the evidence into the sensational murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, in Sohra on May 23.