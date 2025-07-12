SMC gears up for ops despite faculty shortage

SHILLONG, July 11: Despite an initial faculty shortfall of about 35%, the proposed Shillong Medical College is moving toward operational readiness, with the gap now narrowed to just 7%.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh revealed that following the recent visit and assessment by the National Medical Commission (NMC), significant progress has been made in addressing staffing and infrastructural requirements.

She pointed out that compared to other government medical colleges across the country, some of which began functioning with as much as 47% shortage in teaching staff, Meghalaya’s current position is relatively stronger.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, particularly around the possible reallocation of government doctors into academic roles, Lyngdoh affirmed that the state is actively managing the situation.

She said there is concern about how vacancies might arise in rural and urban healthcare centres if doctors are pulled away from their clinical duties to teach. She stressed the need for a thorough policy review to redefine the work routine of medical practitioners across Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and other facilities.

Amid growing public concern about whether the medical college will start this academic session, Lyngdoh appealed for calm and patience. She assured that both the state government and the NMC are working diligently to complete all procedural requirements.

While complications following the NMC’s recent visit may cause some delays, the minister said the state is targeting the completion of formalities by the end of August.

She urged medical aspirants not to panic, assuring them that every possible effort is being made to ensure the college opens this session.

Referring to national education policy timelines, she added that the Shillong Medical College might be one of the last medical colleges considered under the Centre’s current framework, making the urgency of operationalising it all the more critical.

Addressing recent articles and debates questioning the feasibility and necessity of a state-run medical college, Lyngdoh asserted that the state government is prepared to face any eventuality, including possible seat allocation issues from the Centre.

However, she cautioned against the narrative that Meghalaya could lose out entirely on medical education opportunities for its students, calling such conclusions inaccurate and premature.

The minister said it would be unacceptable for Meghalaya to remain the only state without its government medical college. Given the already strained availability of medical professionals across the state’s healthcare system, she emphasised that the move to establish a college is not only timely but essential for the long-term health infrastructure.

Reassuring students and parents, Lyngdoh added that if the current plan faces setbacks, the government has backup strategies in place. She concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the cause and expressed optimism that the inauguration of the Shillong Medical College will mark a major milestone for the state.