Saturday, July 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SMC gears up for ops despite faculty shortage

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 11: Despite an initial faculty shortfall of about 35%, the proposed Shillong Medical College is moving toward operational readiness, with the gap now narrowed to just 7%.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh revealed that following the recent visit and assessment by the National Medical Commission (NMC), significant progress has been made in addressing staffing and infrastructural requirements.
She pointed out that compared to other government medical colleges across the country, some of which began functioning with as much as 47% shortage in teaching staff, Meghalaya’s current position is relatively stronger.
While acknowledging that challenges remain, particularly around the possible reallocation of government doctors into  academic roles, Lyngdoh affirmed that the state is actively managing the situation.
She said there is concern about how vacancies might arise in rural and urban healthcare centres if doctors are pulled away from their clinical duties to teach. She stressed the need for a thorough policy review to redefine the work routine of medical practitioners across Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and other facilities.
Amid growing public concern about whether the medical college will start this academic session, Lyngdoh appealed for calm and patience. She assured that both the state government and the NMC are working diligently to complete all procedural requirements.
While complications following the NMC’s recent visit may cause some delays, the minister said the state is targeting the completion of formalities by the end of August.
She urged medical aspirants not to panic, assuring them that every possible effort is being made to ensure the college opens this session.
Referring to national education policy timelines, she added that the Shillong Medical College might be one of the last medical colleges considered under the Centre’s current framework, making the urgency of operationalising it all the more critical.
Addressing recent articles and debates questioning the feasibility and necessity of a state-run medical college, Lyngdoh asserted that the state government is prepared to face any eventuality, including possible seat allocation issues from the Centre.
However, she cautioned against the narrative that Meghalaya could lose out entirely on medical education opportunities for its students, calling such conclusions inaccurate and premature.
The minister said it would be unacceptable for Meghalaya to remain the only state without its government medical college. Given the already strained availability of medical professionals across the state’s healthcare system, she emphasised that the move to establish a college is not only timely but essential for the long-term health infrastructure.
Reassuring students and parents, Lyngdoh added that if the current plan faces setbacks, the government has backup strategies in place. She concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the cause and expressed optimism that the inauguration of the Shillong Medical College will mark a major milestone for the state.

Previous article
Honeymoon murder: Two co-accused secure bail
Next article
Byrnihat bags title of most polluted city in India yet again
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

M’laya’s tax share surges 572% to Rs 48,883 cr in 10 years: FM

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday highlighted the significant increase in central financial support...
MEGHALAYA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a cheque to a beneficiary during a programme at Lariti in New Shillong Township on Friday.

MEGHALAYA

FM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdom

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was all praise for the traditional wisdom of the Khasi...
MEGHALAYA

Sitharaman lays base for projects worth Rs 1,400 cr

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually laid the foundation for several key projects...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya’s tax share surges 572% to Rs 48,883 cr in 10 years: FM

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a cheque to a beneficiary during a programme at Lariti in New Shillong Township on Friday.

MEGHALAYA 0

FM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdom

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya’s tax share surges 572% to Rs 48,883 cr in 10 years: FM

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a cheque to a beneficiary during a programme at Lariti in New Shillong Township on Friday.

MEGHALAYA 0

FM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdom

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge