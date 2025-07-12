16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi, July 12: A wave of jubilation swept across the country on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in various Central government departments and organisations.

The appointments were made during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, held simultaneously across 47 locations nationwide, with the Prime Minister addressing the recruits via video conferencing. In Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, a significant event took place at the CCL Convention Centre, where 172 youth received appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela.

These included 127 recruits for Indian Railways, and others for the Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, and the Postal Department. The event in Ranchi saw the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth as the chief guest, along with Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, MLAs CP Singh and Suresh Baitha, Divisional Railway Manager Jasmit Singh Bindra, and senior Railway officials.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and pride as the appointees celebrated a new chapter in their professional lives. The appointees expressed happiness after getting the letters and thanked the PM Modi government. Across the country, similar scenes of happiness and gratitude were witnessed.

In Bengaluru, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the Rozgar Mela and handed out appointment letters to successful candidates. Similarly in Guwahati, Prime Minister Modi virtually addressed the Rozgar Mela, which was attended locally by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi. In this region alone, 233 youths were presented with appointment letters.

The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt thanks to PM Modi and the government for providing them with stable career opportunities. Addressing the new appointees, PM Modi highlighted the impact and continuity of the Rozgar Mela initiative: “Our campaign to hand out appointment letters to youth in the Central Government is underway. Today, over 51,000 youth have been given appointment letters.

Through such employment initiatives, lakhs of youth have secured permanent jobs in the Indian government and are now contributing significantly to nation-building.” He noted the wide spectrum of departments where these recruits will now serve, including the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, and Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

PM Modi further emphasised the significance of each department in driving national progress: “Many of you have started your careers in Indian Railways, and many will be a part of India’s security. People appointed in the postal department will take the government’s initiatives to every village.

Many will be a part of the ‘Health for All’ mission, some will enhance the engine of financial inclusion, and others will further strengthen the industrial development of the country. Your department might be different, but the focus is one—service to the nation and ‘Citizen First’.”

Congratulating the new appointees, he encouraged them to serve the nation with dedication, and to see their roles as vital to India’s progress. PM Modi also reflected on India’s unmatched strength in terms of human capital and governance: “India has the largest youth population and the largest democracy. This is India’s most cherished wealth and our greatest guarantee for future progress.

Our government is working day and night to transform this wealth into national growth.” Highlighting India’s rising global profile, the Prime Minister added: “Just two days ago, I returned from a five-nation tour. In every country, India’s youth power was acknowledged. The agreements made during this tour will all benefit Indian youth.”

Launched on October 22, 2022, the Rozgar Mela is part of PM Modi’s mission to prioritise employment generation and ensure faster recruitment across government bodies. The initiative seeks to fill vacant posts efficiently to prevent delays in public service delivery.

Official data indicates that over 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued across India through Rozgar Melas since its inception. This massive employment drive has significantly contributed to strengthening government infrastructure and services—whether in schools, hospitals, railway stations, police departments, or financial offices.

