Saturday, July 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur: 12 active militants of 3 outfits arrested by security forces, arms recovered

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Imphal, July 12: The security forces in Manipur have arrested 12 militants of various banned extremists outfits and recovered some arms and ammunition in the last 24 hours in different districts, officials said here on Saturday.

A police officer said that the arrested militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested from Imphal West, Imphal East and Kakching districts. The security forces arrested a PREPAK cadre (one of the 12 militants) from Imphal west district and he was identified as Chingakham Sanjoy Singh Eremba (42).

From his possession, one wallet containing an Aadhaar card and Pan Card was seized. The arrested militant had undergone 45 days of basic military training in Myanmar and was working for the proscribed underground organisation in Myanmar before crossing back into Manipur.

The security forces arrested another active PREPAK cadre from Wabagai area under Kakching district. The arrested cadre, identified as Leishanthem Athoiba alias Leishang (21), had undergone military training in Myanmar.

One mobile phone was recovered from his possession, police said. The police officer said that the security personnel arrested three active cadres of the KCP outfit as they were involved in extortion and threatening of innocent people, shop owners, bank employees in Manipur valley areas.

Manipur Police arrested one individual identified as Warepam Shanta Singh (42) for illegal possession of arms and ammunition from Kanglatombi Bazar in Imphal West district. One 9mm pistol along with one magazine, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one mobile phone with a SIM card were recovered from Shanta Singh.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from Imphal East District. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The police have also cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos. They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about fake videos. The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said. The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

“It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi building collapse: Two more rescued from debris, operations continue
Next article
16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) on Saturday raised concerns over the preliminary...
NATIONAL

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for its third heatwave of the year, with exceptionally hot...
NATIONAL

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for Odisha politics, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and senior...
NATIONAL

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Questions raised over campus security

Kolkata, July 12: Serious concerns have emerged over the security arrangements at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of...

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

NATIONAL 0
London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for...

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

NATIONAL 0
Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for...
Load more

Popular news

Air India plane crash: Pilots’ union seeks to join AAIB probe as observer

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 12: The Airline Pilots’ Association of...

UK faces third, more extensive heatwave

NATIONAL 0
London, July 12: The United Kingdom is bracing for...

Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

NATIONAL 0
Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12:  In a major development for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge