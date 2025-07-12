Saturday, July 12, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Outrage over claim of human sacrifice in M’laya village

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Astrologer Sushil Guru told a YouTube channel that ritualistic cannibalism is practised in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 11: A self-styled astrologer’s wild and unverified claim that a village in Meghalaya still practices human sacrifice and ritualistic cannibalism has triggered sharp public outrage and calls for immediate legal action.
In a podcast uploaded on June 13 to the YouTube channel Supertalks by Themovingship, the astrologer, Sushil Guru, told host Raghav Sharma that in a so-called tribal village in Meghalaya, human sacrifice is part of ceremonial rituals.
“There is also one village in Meghalaya where human sacrifice still exists. The eldest of the village is sacrificed and his meat is distributed as prasad, which is eaten as they are tribals,” he said, further claiming that four people may enter a ritual, but only three will return to portray these acts as religious offerings rather than crimes.
The episode, which also touched on tantra, black magic, and spiritual practices, remains online and has garnered over 47,000 views. The astrologer, who claims to have over 40 years of experience in astrology and tantra, offered no evidence to support his claims.
Viewers across the Northeast and beyond have condemned the remarks as defamatory and deeply offensive. Rajdeep, a user from Assam, wrote: “I am from Assam, and this baba is fake about Mayong and Meghalaya. We may eat non-veg, but if you talk about bali (sacrifice),  we are against it. You all, please don’t talk about things if you do not have proper knowledge.”
Another viewer, Bareh, challenged the astrologer to visit the state, stating, “Come to Meghalaya, please.”
@Kynjailangkshandi condemned the statement and demanded accountability, saying, “What a shame. Without any knowledge, how can he spread lies about Meghalaya… I strongly condemn and urge the government to file a defamation case.”
One user wrote, “I have been living in Meghalaya for so long, but never heard of anything like that. If he claims so, he should also provide proof.” Another added, “You are crossing the limit and talking about Meghalaya. You have to apologise.”
This is not the first time that Meghalaya has been misrepresented in the public domain. A recent incident involving baseless claims of organ trafficking in the state was quietly buried after an apology, prompting concern over the lack of a strong response to such defamatory narratives.
So far, there has been no official word from the Meghalaya government on the astrologer’s claims. As the video remains publicly accessible and backlash continues to grow, the key question now is whether the state will pursue legal recourse or let another insult pass with silence.

