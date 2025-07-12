HC permits ‘conditional’ pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin

Court permits symbolic sprinkling of water on the stone; bars puja, use of incense sticks, flowers

SHILLONG, July 11: In a major relief for Hindu faithful, the High Court of Meghalaya has directed Yatra, a religious group (also the organiser), to only permit a symbolic sprinkling and not pouring of water on the stone at Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram whenever the Yatra from Mahadev Khola to the cave is undertaken. The court also took note of the undertaking by the petitioner that there will neither be performance of puja nor any articles for performance of such rituals will be brought to the cave, such as incense sticks, flowers etc.

The order of the Single Bench of Justice HS Thangkhiew states that in consideration of the matter and urgency expressed, and the conditions given by the state respondents through the Deputy Commissioner, and the undertaking given by the Dorbar Shnong, Mawsynram village to the said Yatra, the petitioner shall undertake the pilgrimage as per laid down conditions.

The court emphasised the need to maintain order and solemnity and to avoid any littering, or to cause any disruption of traffic movement.

Justice Thangkhiew laid down a condition that the organiser will engage private security or volunteers as traffic wardens for assistance on the day of the Yatra.

“…As objections were raised by some respondents to the pouring of water on the stone, to balance the equities and in the interest of justice, the organiser (petitioner) shall only permit a symbolic sprinkling and not pouring of water on the stone on the appointed date…” the order states.

The dates for the yatra shall be discussed and decided by the parties, and the same be communicated to the district authorities, the order continued.

TT Diengdoh, assisted by R Kharsyad, who represented some of the respondents, drew the attention of the court to one of the conditions regarding permission to be obtained from the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram, and submitted that the same is not necessary in view of the fact that the permission is granted by the district authorities.

“It is needless to add that the overall security and maintenance of law and order shall be the responsibility of the state respondents,” the court ordered.

Last year, the Mawsynram Dorbar had declined to grant a no-objection certificate for Hindus to worship at a Shivaling-like structure in the cave following which members of Yatra approached the High Court of Meghalaya claiming Hindus have been worshipping Lord Shiva at the cave during the month of Shravan for years.