Monday, July 14, 2025
NATIONAL

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

By: Agencies

Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across Bihar in the past 24 hours as sudden weather changes brought thunderstorms and rain to multiple districts, including Patna, Gaya, Vaishali and Banka.

Several others have been injured, with the deceased aged between 12 and 65 years. The worst-affected district was Banka, where four deaths were reported. The victims include 12-year-old Kareena Kumari from Kohkara, Anil Yadav from Amarpur, Sulekha Devi from Fuldidumar, and cattle farmer Vijay Yadav from Belhar.

In the Gaya district, lightning struck three bike riders near the Suryamandal checkpost, killing Ankit Kumar and Vikesh Kumar on the spot, while another rider, Vakil Manjhi, sustained severe burns. In the Mohda block of Gaya, cattle herder Ruplal Yadav died after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle.

In Patna’s Mokama area, farmer Pokh Narayan Mahato died after being hit by a lightning strike, while in Pandarak, a buffalo also died due to a lightning strike. In Vaishali district’s Chakmasud village, a girl lost her life due to a lightning strike.

The officials of the respective districts have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The majority of the incidents happened between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. In Banka, a Kanwaria teenager was injured after being struck by lightning near Jilebia Mode.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for the state as sudden changes in weather are expected to continue due to the activation of a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, impacting Bihar’s weather conditions.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees, electric poles or in open fields to prevent lightning-related casualties. The administration has also appealed to farmers and those working outdoors to remain cautious and take shelter under concrete structures during this period of unstable weather.

IANS.

First time in India, ex-CJIs, CMs, Speakers appear before JPC on ONOE: PP Chaudhary
CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row
