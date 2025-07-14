First time in India, ex-CJIs, CMs, Speakers appear before JPC on ONOE: PP Chaudhary

Jaipur, July 14: For the first time in independent India, senior constitutional authorities, including former Chief Justices of India, Supreme Court judges, Chief Ministers, and Assembly Speakers, are participating in deliberations on the One Nation One Election (ONOE) proposal before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), BJP MP and JPC Chairperson P.P. Chaudhary has said.

Calling the moment “historic and unprecedented,” Chaudhary underlined the scale and seriousness of the consultations. Speaking exclusively to IANS, he said, “For the first time since independence, former Chief Justices of India, former Supreme Court judges, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Assembly Speakers are appearing before a parliamentary committee to share their views. This has never happened before in independent India.” Chaudhary emphasised that this isn’t about political alignment but national interest.

“In Mumbai, the BJP is in power, and the CM appeared. In Himachal, where the Congress is in power, their CM also appeared and gave valuable inputs. That shows the seriousness with which this issue is being viewed across party lines,” he said.

The committee, during its visits across the country, has observed a remarkable shift in public sentiment. Chaudhary noted, “Earlier, we saw political parties opposing each other on ONOE. But now, the real divide is between the political class and the people. The public wants this reform.”

He recalled an interaction in Punjab where academics, vice chancellors, and even national awardees — many of whom were AAP or Congress supporters — voiced strong support for ONOE. “They told us they don’t vote for the BJP but believe this reform is needed. Too many elections disrupt student education, especially in government schools attended by poor students. Teachers get busy with poll duties and learning suffers,” he told IANS while recalling the incident.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister and his team actively participated in the consultation, Chaudhary said. He said, “Our ideology may differ, but this is a national issue. This will remain even after we are gone,” Chaudhary said. To maintain credibility, the committee has deliberately involved neutral experts and legal minds.

“We want to avoid any political lens. That’s why we’re speaking to former Chief Justices and legal experts,” he said. Recently, former Chief Justices of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice J.S. Khehar, attended the JPC meeting and made detailed presentations. “They gave insightful views that enriched our understanding. We’re not pushing a political agenda, we’re listening,” he added.

Further, he quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recounting a journalist’s question on its implementation: “How can ONOE be implemented without a clear majority in the House?” Shah replied: “That’s like asking Mahatma Gandhi in 1945 how he could free India when the British still ruled. In the coming years, there will be a scenario where those parties opposing ONOE will face major loss.”

Chaudhary added, “An environment is emerging where even those opposing ONOE will start facing public resistance. The people see merit in the idea. While a few political parties are witnessing their loss or gains, the public is looking into it as a major and important reform, he told IANS.

Addressing the implementation timeline, Chaudhary said: “While the final decision lies with Parliament, hypothetically, if we submit our report by 2027/2028 and the law is enacted that year in 2028, the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029 could be held under this new framework.

Now, within five years, State Assembly elections will be synchronized by 2034.” He also referred to a separate bill under discussion: “Once passed, it will mandate that all panchayat and municipal elections be conducted within 100 days of state assembly polls being held in 2034. But this, too, will come after another bill is passed.”

Chaudhary further shared the significant feedback he received from former CJI Khehar in a recent meeting two days back, “This is a golden opportunity you have received from God to serve your country and to change the political scenario in the country. Don’t miss it and deliver it in a way that coming generations will remember you.”

