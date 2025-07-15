Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

From space to earth: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla back home safe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who scripted history by becoming the first from the country to reach the International Space Station, returns safely back home on Tuesday. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Grace” carrying IAF Group Captain Shukla and three other astronauts, part of the Axiom Space Mission-4 (Ax-4) splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT).

“Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, AstroPeggy, Shux, astro slawosz, and Tibi!” SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X. Shukla, along with fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Grace” at 3:30 a.m. CT (2 PM IST) on Monday.

Shukla flew to the ISS on June 26. He also became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 odyssey. The 18-minute-long de-orbit burn took place over the Pacific Ocean as the spacecraft re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

The astronauts also had a blackout period, where the spacecraft lost communication signals for about seven minutes. Final preparations included detaching the capsule’s trunk and orienting the heat shield ahead of atmospheric entry, which exposed the spacecraft to temperatures nearing 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Parachutes deployed in two stages — first stabilising chutes at about 5.7 km altitude at 2:57 pm IST, followed by the main parachutes at roughly two km before splashdown. SpaceX noted that it is Dragon’s second human spaceflight mission to splash down off the coast of California after Fram2 returned Dragon recovery operations to the West Coast in April. Previous SpaceX splashdowns took place in the Atlantic Ocean.

During his more than two weeks stay aboard the ISS, Shukla completed over 310 orbits, traversing an astounding 1.3 crore kilometres — equivalent to travelling 33 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. The crew also witnessed over 300 sunrises and sunsets from the orbital lab.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Monday noted that astronaut Shukla has completed all seven microgravity experiments and other planned activities, “achieving a milestone in the mission”. “Experiments on Indian strain of tardigrades, myogenesis, sprouting of methi and moong seeds, cyanobacteria, microalgae, crop seeds, and voyager display have been completed as planned,” the national space agency said.

IANS

Previous article
34 fishermen from Bengal’s Kakdwip detained in Bangladesh
Next article
Top Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders in Jharkhand’s Latehar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday returned to Earth after...
NATIONAL

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security forces in joint operation on Tuesday recovered 86 arms...
NATIONAL

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

Lucknow, July 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, appeared...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will...
Load more

Popular news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge