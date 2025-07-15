Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Top Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders in Jharkhand’s Latehar

By: Agencies

Latehar (Jharkhand), July 15: Senior commander of the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP), Lovelesh Ganjhu, surrendered before the Latehar police on Tuesday, officials said.

Ganjhu, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, laid down arms in the presence of Palamu Zonal Inspector General Sunil Bhaskar, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav, and senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Ganjhu had been active in Maoist operations across Latehar and adjoining districts for several years and was wanted in multiple cases of serious crimes, including extortion, violence, and attacks on security forces. Despite multiple attempts, police had failed to nab him as he frequently changed locations and used decoys to evade arrest.

According to officials, sustained pressure from ongoing joint operations by the state police and CRPF finally cornered Ganjhu. Investigations revealed that he had also purchased vehicles using aliases to avoid detection.

However, financial distress, the declining strength of his organisation, and the loss of top commanders pushed him to surrender. Earlier on June 18, JJMP area commander Baijnath Singh surrendered in a similar manner in the presence of DIG Naushad Alam, SP Kumar Gaurav, and CRPF Commandant Rakesh Kumar.

Singh, a resident of Shaildag village in the Manika police station area, had been a long-time operative of the group. Security forces have intensified operations in recent months, leading to the deaths of several prominent Maoist leaders. Notably, the JJMP’s top leader, Pappu Lohara, was gunned down in an encounter two months ago.

With his death, Ganjhu was believed to be the last remaining high-profile leader of the JJMP still active. His surrender marks a major blow to the already weakened militant outfit. In recent months, others, including Amarjeet Brijia and Mithlesh Korba — residents of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh — also surrendered before the Latehar police and CRPF officials.

The police have said that surrendered extremists will be provided rehabilitation and support as per norms. At the same time, they issued a stern warning to those still active in insurgency — surrender now or face action.

IANS

