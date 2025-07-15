Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Out for walk, 114-year-old marathon runner dies after being hit by vehicle

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, July 14: Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh died on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. He was 114.
A Jalandhar police official confirmed Fauja Singh’s death, saying he was out for a walk in Bias village when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Fauja Singh suffered head injuries and succumbed in the evening.
The erring driver, who is yet to be identified, fled after the incident, a police officer said in Jalandhar.
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing away of Fauja Singh. (PTI)

Previous article
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla sets off on return journey to earth after 18 days on ISS
