Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in the reboot version of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, the actor and politician decided to set the record straight, saying that she will never compromise of her sangathan responsibilities. When an X user wrote, “Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics (sic).”

Irani reacted to this saying “No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decadal break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will (sic).” Meanwhile, another netizen shared, “Will all due respect for your decision to return back to the media. Me and like me thousands of your admirers will wish your active presence in politics too.

Specifically when the Bengal and UP election is around the corner. PS – My mother was super happy when she heard this news (sic).” Irani replied to this saying, “My Pranaam to your Ma … be assured of my active political contribution during the forthcoming elections as assigned by sangathan (sic).”

Previously, Irani revealed that returning to “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and also reshaped her own life.

“It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation,” Irani added. Irani further shared that she hopes to honour the “‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” legacy by being a part of the reboot version of the drama.

“In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered,” she stated. “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” will air on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

IANS

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case
Next article
Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday returned to Earth after...
NATIONAL

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security forces in joint operation on Tuesday recovered 86 arms...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

Lucknow, July 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, appeared...
NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla inspired billion dreams, another milestone towards Gaganyaan, says PM Modi

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inspired a billion dreams and his safe return to Earth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, July 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge