Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Lucknow, July 15: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the MP-MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The court promptly granted him bail on the condition of furnishing his personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of the like amount. The next date of hearing is August 13. Rahul Gandhi surrendered before the MP-MLA court, following which his legal team filed a bail application.

The court accepted the bail plea and granted him relief. He remained in the court premises for about an hour. The Congress leader had earlier moved the Allahabad High Court seeking to quash the summons, but his plea was dismissed last Thursday. The trial court had issued several summonses to Rahul Gandhi in this case, but he did not appear. His continued absence prompted the complainant to seek the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. Congress’ Uttar Pradesh spokesperson and legal cell official, Advocate Pradeep Singh, stated that Rahul Gandhi “respects the judiciary and the rule of law.”

During the hearing, Gandhi submitted an affidavit, assuring the court of his regular appearance in subsequent proceedings. He reached the court around 1.40 p.m., but the hearing commenced after 2 p.m. due to the lunch recess. Despite heavy rains, a large number of Congress workers gathered outside the court premises to show support for their leader.

Tight security arrangements were in place, with restricted entry and heavy police deployment. A defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi on his 2022 remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he allegedly referred to a clash with the Chinese army and questioned the government’s silence. “People will ask about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but no one will ask about our soldiers being beaten by Chinese troops,” he had said, triggering the complaint.

IANS

Previous article
Shubhanshu Shukla inspired billion dreams, another milestone towards Gaganyaan, says PM Modi
Next article
Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday returned to Earth after...
NATIONAL

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security forces in joint operation on Tuesday recovered 86 arms...
NATIONAL

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in...
NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla inspired billion dreams, another milestone towards Gaganyaan, says PM Modi

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inspired a billion dreams and his safe return to Earth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will...
Load more

Popular news

Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space, his family overwhelmed with emotion

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut and IAF Group...

Security forces recover 86 arms, 974 different types of ammunition in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 15: In a significant development, the security...

Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress reacts

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 15:  Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge