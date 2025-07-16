Wednesday, July 16, 2025
MEGHALAYA

BSF nabs 26 B’deshis, foils infiltration bid in WGH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 15: BSF personnel deployed in West Garo Hills foiled a major infiltration bid by Bangladeshi nationals and apprehended 26 individuals in the process.
BSF troops on Tuesday observed three vehicles at Matchokpara on Hill Road coming from the Purakhasia side and heading towards Barengapara along State Highway 12. The operational team swiftly swung into action and intercepted the target vehicles.
Subsequent verification revealed that 26 Bangladeshi nationals were being facilitated by four Indian touts in an attempt to infiltrate into India. All individuals involved were apprehended by the BSF personnel.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

