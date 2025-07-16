Wednesday, July 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Cash row: Fresh plea in SC seeks FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 16:  For a third time in the row, advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara, along with other co-petitioners, has filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR in relation to the incident of alleged recovery of huge amounts of unaccounted cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.

The then Delhi High Court judge Justice Varma is embroiled in a controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in New Delhi after the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14.

In May, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a similar plea filed by the same petitioners seeking criminal prosecution of Justice Varma. “There was an in-house inquiry report. It has been forwarded to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for action. If you are seeking a writ of mandamus, you have to first make a representation to those authorities before which the issue is pending,” a bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka (now retired) had told advocate Nedumpara, the lead petitioner-in-person.

“You make a representation calling upon them (the President and the PM) to take action. If they don’t take action, then you can come here,” the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had added. In the last week of March, the same Bench had disposed of another plea seeking direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR and cause an effective and meaningful investigation into the cash-discovery allegations.

“The ‘in-house’ inquiry is ongoing. If the report finds something wrong, an FIR could be directed, or the matter could be referred to the Parliament. Today is not the time to consider (the registration of FIR),” the top court had remarked then.

The latest petition reiterated that the Union government, which is in charge of the Delhi Police, was duty-bound to direct registration of an FIR. The plea claimed that the non-registration of an FIR “amounts to a great failure in the discharge of its sovereign function, nay, duty to investigate crimes and secure punishment to those who violate the law”.

The petitioners said that they preferred representations to the President and the Prime Minister, but to date, no FIR has been registered against Justice Varma. “The presence of huge volumes of cash running into crores of rupees, that too at the official residence of a judge of the Delhi High Court, who decides commercial matters involving hundreds and thousands of crores, whose residence is secured 24/7 by CRPF, would lead to the irresistible conclusion that the money which happened to catch fire is illegal money and the judge and the bribe giver, both, have committed offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, PMLA, BNS and other laws, which render it obligatory on the part of the Delhi Police to register an FIR,” said the petition.

Following the cash-discovery episode, which sent shockwaves across the judicial corridors, Justice Varma was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, and an in-house probe was set up to probe the allegations. The three-member inquiry committee, constituted by then CJI Justice Khanna, found the allegations serious enough to merit impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma. As per sources, the Union government is preparing to initiate removal proceedings against Justice Varma, and an impeachment motion will be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament.

IANS

Previous article
A living call to memory: The Bhupen Hazarika Museum beckons
Next article
Calcutta HC asks Centre to explain why identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators started nationally at the same time
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday launched India's lightest active wheelchair...
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel...
NATIONAL

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday revealed that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings and 84...
NATIONAL

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR, posing severe health risks such...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology...

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology...

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge