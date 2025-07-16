A living call to memory: The Bhupen Hazarika Museum beckons

Guwahati, July 16: As Assam and the world mark the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) is crafting a tribute not of marble and silence, but of memory, melody, and meaning. A museum is being envisioned within the University campus, a living, breathing archive that celebrates the life, work, and vast cultural legacy of Dr. Hazarika.

Speaking about the initiative, Shamim Goney, Deputy Registrar (Administration) at RGU, said, “Our museum will not be a static display of artefacts. It will be a sanctuary where stories sing, where each photograph whispers, where every manuscript hums with the heartbeat of a man who transformed music into movement.”

In this spirit, RGU is making a heartfelt appeal to the people of Assam, the Northeast, the nation, and beyond to contribute to this legacy. If you possess personal memorabilia—photographs, letters, musical instruments, artwork, handwritten lyrics, stage costumes, rare recordings, or even memories etched on paper—connected to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, you are invited to donate or lend them for inclusion in this upcoming museum, according to a Press release.

Professor (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor and Chair of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity at RGU, adds, “Your contribution, no matter how small, could become part of a national legacy and will be recorded for the sake of posterity. Bring them to this space we are creating, where silence shall speak in verses and every exhibit will hum with memory. Let this museum at RGU be a bridge between time and tribute. Let it echo not only the grandeur of his music but the quiet nobility of his mission, for unity, for justice, for Assam, for humanity”.

This museum will not only honour the bard of the Brahmaputra but will stand as a creative and cultural pulse point for generations to come. For contributions or queries, please contact the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity via email at [email protected] or call 9864026097 / 9435519911 (Sattyakee D’Com Bhuyan).