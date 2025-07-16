Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Slow over-rate costs England two WTC points and 10 pc match fee

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 16: Maintaining a slow over-rate during their pulsating 22-run win over India in the Lord’s Test has cost England two points from their World Test Championship (WTC) tally and 10 per cent fine of their match fee.

A statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said as per Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short, and after time allowances were taken into consideration. Now, after being found guilty of the slow over-rate offence at Lord’s, England’s tally in the WTC standings has dropped from 24 to 22 out of 36 points, consequently reducing their point percentage from 66.67 per cent to 61.11 per cent.

As a result, England has slipped from second to third position in the WTC points table, with Sri Lanka now overtaking them to claim the second spot, sitting just behind table toppers Australia.

ICC also said the 10 per cent match fee fine on England is as per Article 2.22 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences. As per this, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

England captain Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction imposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. “Due to this, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd,” added ICC. At Lord’s, after scores were levelled in the first innings, England put India on the path of chasing 193. Despite a spirited lower-order fightback, led by Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 – his fourth successive fifty in the format, India fell agonisingly close and were bowled out for 170, giving England a thrilling victory. With a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, England will next face India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23.

IANS

