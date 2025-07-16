Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Old weapons can’t win new wars: CDS Anil Chauhan calls for future-ready, India-made drone tech

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 16: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday underscored the critical transformation in modern warfare, calling for a robust indigenous drone and counter-UAV capability to meet future challenges.

Speaking at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, General Chauhan highlighted how the nature of combat has fundamentally evolved, especially in light of recent experiences like ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“In the history of warfare, we have witnessed revolutionary changes — from heavy rifles to lighter, more sophisticated long-range weapons,” said the CDS. “But the biggest shift is the emergence of drones and unarmed aerial systems. Their utility has grown multifold — from basic surveillance tools to becoming effective force multipliers on the battlefield.”

Referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’, Gen Chauhan revealed that on May 10, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions during the conflict. “None of them inflicted any damage on Indian military or civilian infrastructure,” he stated, adding that “most were neutralised by kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

The operation, he said, clearly demonstrated the need to secure lower airspace and develop integrated counter-UAV systems. Gen Chauhan emphasised that drones, despite being smaller and less aerodynamic, are reshaping conventional warfare. “They are cheaper, harder to detect, and yet sophisticated.

This defies traditional military thinking,” he noted. A central theme of his address was the importance of self-reliance. “Our ‘Operation Sindoor’ has shown us why we must not depend on imported drone or counter-drone technology. Indigenous systems are critical. Foreign systems come with limitations — their specifications are widely known, allowing adversaries to anticipate tactics,” Gen Chauhan warned.

He advocated for accelerated development of homegrown drone technology and counter-UAS grids, cautioning that outdated technology cannot be relied upon in modern battlefields.

“Today’s wars must be fought with tomorrow’s technology,” he emphasised. The CDS’ remarks come amid a global shift towards drone-dominated conflicts and highlight India’s strategic focus on self-sufficiency in Defence technology, especially in the face of asymmetric and aerial threats.

IANS

