India’s 1st net-zero e-waste park to come up in Delhi

New Delhi, July 16: In a first for India, Delhi is set to launch a Rs 150 crore green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan.

The pollution-free, net-zero facility aims to revolutionise electronic waste recycling by adhering to global green technology standards, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch the e-waste eco park in a move to tackle mounting electronic waste and push for sustainable industrial practices.

Envisioned as a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly recycling hub, the project promises to transform Delhi’s waste landscape while setting new global benchmarks for clean technology and environmental responsibility, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. (PTI)