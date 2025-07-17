Thursday, July 17, 2025
NATIONAL

India’s 1st net-zero e-waste park to come up in Delhi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 16: In a first for India, Delhi is set to launch a Rs 150 crore green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan.
The pollution-free, net-zero facility aims to revolutionise electronic waste recycling by adhering to global green technology standards, officials said on Wednesday.
The Delhi government is gearing up to launch the e-waste eco park in a move to tackle mounting electronic waste and push for sustainable industrial practices.
Envisioned as a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly recycling hub, the project promises to transform Delhi’s waste landscape while setting new global benchmarks for clean technology and environmental responsibility, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. (PTI)

