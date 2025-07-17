FSSAI shuts down popular city bakery over violations

SHILLONG, July 16: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shut down RB Store at Khyndai Lad, a well-known city bakery, for allegedly using newspapers to wrap items like bread and cakes, in violation of norms, officials said here on Wednesday.

Four other eateries were also ordered to close, including Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two fast food outlets.

Officials said the action was taken following inspections that revealed gross violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

“These establishments were found to be compromising public health by flouting basic standards. Using newspaper for baking is strictly prohibited as it contains harmful chemicals that can seep into food,” an FSSAI official said.

The FSSAI has intensified its drive across the state in recent months, clamping down on shops and eateries found violating health and safety norms. (PTI)