Raja’s murder: Court reserves decision on bail plea of accused

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: A city court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the bail application of Silome James, a key co-accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The matter was heard by the First Class Judicial Magistrate, DKK Mihsill, with James appearing virtually from Shillong Jail. Advocate Devesh Sharma from Indore, argued in favour of the bail, pointing out that the trial is yet to commence.

However, Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda contested the bail plea, stressing that James had tampered with evidence.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on James’ plea in the coming days.