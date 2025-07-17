Thursday, July 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP flays MDA govt for ‘wasteful expenditures’

By Our Reporter

Date:

Ardent flags unnecessary construction work at old Assembly premises,
renovation of Main Secretariat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday criticised the NPP-led MDA government for its alleged wasteful expenditures of public money through unnecessary construction activities, particularly at the old Assembly premises in Khyndai Lad, and renovation works at the Main Secretariat.
VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said there have been alleged rampant and unaccountable expenditures in all departments, not just the Assembly Secretariat or the Secretariat Administration Department.
“Despite the new Assembly building nearing completion, construction continues at the old Secretariat premises. What is strange is that structures are being built only to be demolished shortly after. This kind of activity is unacceptable and it raises serious concerns,” Basaiawmoit stated.
He said as an elected representative, it is his duty to speak up when public resources are misused. “We cannot remain silent spectators when the wrongs are clearly visible,” he said.
Basaiawmoit questioned the logic behind the extensive renovation work at the Main Secretariat, especially when the government is already planning to construct a new Secretariat at the New Shillong Township.
“It is disheartening to see such irresponsible expenditure in a poor state like ours which is burdened with debt and which constantly seeks financial aid,” he said, adding what is more worrying is the lack of accountability on how the government spends and utilises public funds.
Further, he criticised the government for awarding major infrastructure projects, such as the new Assembly building, the proposed Main Secretariat, and the Medical Colleges to firms from outside the state.
“Are our local contractors not capable or qualified enough? Why aren’t these projects being given to local firms? This reflects poorly on the government’s commitment to support and empower our own entrepreneurs and professionals,” he said.
The VPP leader said the state’s economy is suffering due to the lack of local participation in development projects, resulting in minimal financial circulation within the local economy.
“When outside firms execute major projects, money flows out of the state. This issue must be addressed if we genuinely care about Meghalaya’s development,” he stressed.
Calling for greater public involvement, Basaiawmoit urged citizens to speak out against such irregularities.
“If people are not willing to support change, then they have no right to complain when good governance collapses and the administration fails,” he asserted.
He said the VPP would keep raising awareness on the misuse of public funds.

