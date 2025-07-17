Thursday, July 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Parents seek probe into minor daughter’s death

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Police suspect rape-murder of 15-year-old girl from SGH whose body was recovered four days after she went missing on July 11

TURA, July 16: The parents of a 15-year-old girl from South Garo Hills, whose body was recovered four days after she went missing on July 11, have sought a thorough investigation into their daughter’s death on suspicion that she was raped and murdered.
A report was filed at the Rongara Police Station on July 12, the day after the minor girl went missing. In a fresh complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of South Garo Hills district, her parents said those responsible for her death should be caught after a thorough probe.
“Her body was found four days after she went missing. The police investigation and post-mortem formalities have been conducted. However, based on the circumstances, we strongly believe that she was subjected to rape and murder by unknown individuals,” they alleged in their complaint.
They requested a deep and impartial investigation into the matter, leading to the identification and arrest of the culprit(s) without delay to ensure that justice is served.
Confirming the incident, SP Shailendra Bamaniya stated that a search for the girl began after the missing person case was registered on July 12. A case was subsequently filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.
“We recovered the body at about 11 am on July 14. Immediately, a women police team from Baghmara was dispatched to the scene of the occurrence, and a forensic team was requested from Shillong. Due to excessive rains, the place of occurrence was damaged, but prima facie, it seems like a rape-and-murder case. We can confirm after the post-mortem results are out,” Bamaniya said.
No suspects were identified at the time of filing this report.

