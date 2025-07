By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: Former Lok Sabha member from Tura, Agatha Sangma on Wednesday said she would extend support to any candidate proposed by the NPP as the new Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya.

Agatha said no discussions have taken place in the party as far as selection of the Rajya Sabha candidate is concerned.

The incumbent MP, WR Kharlukhi has made it clear that he will not seek re-election again. His tenure ends in 2026.