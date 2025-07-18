Friday, July 18, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

BJP against award of contracts to outside firms

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 17: Following the Voice of the People Party (VPP), the Meghalaya BJP has now criticised the state government’s decision to award large-scale infrastructure projects to contractors from outside the state.
BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang stated that many of these major contracts could be executed by local contractors, and that local firms are equally capable.
He also pointed out that local firms have emerged and are actively participating in the bidding process. Kharkrang acknowledged that certain large-scale projects might require technical expertise not readily available in the state, but added that for projects where local professionals have the necessary skills, there is no reason to bypass them.
The state government has already come under public scrutiny for awarding major projects such as the new Assembly building, the New Shillong Township Water Supply Project, the Tura Medical College, and the New Secretariat to contractors from outside Meghalaya.
The VPP had previously criticised the NPP-led MDA government for “wasteful expenditure” on construction works, particularly the ongoing activities at the old Assembly premises in Khyndai Lad and the renovation of the Main Secretariat.

Previous article
Taxi body to decide on safety policy after talks with govt
Next article
Shillong bags ‘Promising Swachh Shehar’ Award
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the NDA government of trying its best to...
NATIONAL

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the...
NATIONAL

Karnataka stampede: Report blames RCB, DNA Network, KSCA

Bengaluru, July 17: The Karnataka government has blamed IPL franchisee RCB, its event management partner, and the state...
NATIONAL

Ahmedabad cleanest city under new ranking system; Indore enters ‘Super Swachh League’

Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada were elevated to a newly formed 'Super Swachh League Cities' category for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has...

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...

Karnataka stampede: Report blames RCB, DNA Network, KSCA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 17: The Karnataka government has blamed IPL...
Load more

Popular news

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has...

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...

Karnataka stampede: Report blames RCB, DNA Network, KSCA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 17: The Karnataka government has blamed IPL...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge