BJP against award of contracts to outside firms

SHILLONG, July 17: Following the Voice of the People Party (VPP), the Meghalaya BJP has now criticised the state government’s decision to award large-scale infrastructure projects to contractors from outside the state.

BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang stated that many of these major contracts could be executed by local contractors, and that local firms are equally capable.

He also pointed out that local firms have emerged and are actively participating in the bidding process. Kharkrang acknowledged that certain large-scale projects might require technical expertise not readily available in the state, but added that for projects where local professionals have the necessary skills, there is no reason to bypass them.

The state government has already come under public scrutiny for awarding major projects such as the new Assembly building, the New Shillong Township Water Supply Project, the Tura Medical College, and the New Secretariat to contractors from outside Meghalaya.

The VPP had previously criticised the NPP-led MDA government for “wasteful expenditure” on construction works, particularly the ongoing activities at the old Assembly premises in Khyndai Lad and the renovation of the Main Secretariat.