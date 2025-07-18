Taxi body to decide on safety policy after talks with govt

Display of driver’s info on commercial vehicles

SHILLONG, July 17: The East Khasi Hills Taxi Welfare Association (EKHTWA) on Thursday said it will decide on whether to accept or reject the government’s proposed safety measures for commercial vehicles after discussions with authorities.

“We will wait for the meeting with the government, as indicated. It is only after a thorough deliberation that will we announce our stance on the matter,” said EKHTWA president Wandonbok Jyrwa.

According to a new safety policy announced by the government recently, all commercial vehicles will mandatorily and visibly display the driver’s name, licence number, contact information, and address. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women and solo travellers.

However, the EKHTWA president urged the government to first ensure the presence of traffic personnel round-the-clock to improve passenger safety.

Jyrwa argued that staff shortages should not be an excuse. He said many youth, including taxi drivers, are willing to join the police force if given a chance.

He advised passengers to remain vigilant. “Commuters should always note the taxi’s registration number and share it with family or friends. Those with mobile phones can take pictures of the cab from outside and even from inside, as the registration number is displayed,” he said.

He said passengers can judge a driver’s character by their appearance. He said most cabbies are law-abiding but a few with criminal intent pose a threat. “The government can deal with such drivers through legal action,” he said and cautioned people not to board taxis driven by individuals in an inebriated state.

“We have taken disciplinary action against drivers involved in drug abuse, whether in Polo or Them Bijoy. We do not want the entire taxi community to be tarnished because of a few,” he added.

Once the new rules for the commercial vehicles come into effect, their owners will get one month to follow the instructions.

The decision on the matter was taken on Tuesday at a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also in-charge of Transport Department.

The new regulation will apply to all vehicles with commercial permits issued by the Transport Department through respective district transport officers.

The rule will not cover private vehicles, government-owned vehicles, or those belonging to government undertakings. Initially, it will apply to commercial four-wheelers. Two-wheelers will be considered later based on feasibility.