City’s business community seeks better connectivity, railways for state’s growth

SHILLONG, July 17: It was a rare occasion on Thursday when the business community of Shillong was invited for an interaction with a visiting Union Minister of State to discuss issues afflicting Meghalaya’s progress and the way forward.

The business community implored upon the Centre to improve connectivity in landlocked Meghalaya, by urgently upgrading the airport, introducing railway connectivity till Byrnihat, good roads, and assistance to cooperative societies.

During the interaction with Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, city hotelier Parambir Singh Sehdave expressed concern about the lack of renewal of the UDAN scheme and the abrupt stop of flights connecting Shillong to other Northeastern states like Nagaland, Tripura, and Assam.

“Till the time expansion work is complete, the flights under UDAN should continue as it is affecting tourism and people for a 15-minute flight has to travel all the way to Guwahati,” he said.

Sehdave also highlighted the poor condition of the 25-km stretch of NH-6 connecting Meghalaya with other Northeastern states, explaining that on occasions, it takes 2.5 hours to cover that short distance.

Businessman Abhishek Singhania sought construction of railway lines till Byrnihat as it would help industries in Byrnihat transport goods at a cheaper cost.

Former minister and proprietor of The Shillong Times, Manas Chaudhuri, recalled that Meghalaya was created without any bloodshed but even after 55 years of statehood, it is yet to take off as the state is lagging behind in many aspects.

Asserting that although Meghalaya has made progress, he stated that the state needs handholding from the Centre for greater progress. He even urged the Union minister to convey to the council of ministers at the Centre about the special needs of the state.

He said that the state needs a functional airport on priority while adding that the Centre must also invest more money on the road sector in the landlocked state.

Cabinet Minister AL Hek sought more assistance from the Centre for self-help groups and cooperative societies contributing to the progress of the state.

Another businessman suggested that Meghalaya could venture into daily farming due to its huge potential.

The Union MoS assured that he would forward the aspirations of the business community to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the concerned ministries.