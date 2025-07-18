Friday, July 18, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Environment group raises area’s issues with MLA

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tura, July 18: The Nokrek Area Development Committee, an environmental body from South Garo Hills has submitted several memorandums to Chokpot MLA, Sengchim N Sangma urging him to look into various issues concerning his constituency.

The organization among others sought road connection from Durabanda via Awegre, Anchigre, Waggi Chiringgre, Rongchangre, Dana Adugre, and Mekalpagre in South Garo Hills. According to the organization, the bad roads in the area has impacted the livelihoods of the farmers as well as affected the student community and the general public during medical emergencies, and it sought the development of road infrastructure through the area.

The organization, in separate memorandums also requested the construction of a new lower primary school building at Mekalpagre village as well as the appointment of Mathematics, Science and English teachers at Durama Wa’gegitok RMSA Secondary located at Rongdi An’chenggre village.

Previous article
Reliance Industries’ Q1 net profit soars 78 pc to Rs 26,994 crore
Next article
Nepal bans Telegram app over financial frauds, lack of cooperation
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Victory of truth, Indian diplomacy’, says former J&K DGP, hails US decision to designate TRF ‘terror outfit’

Jammu, July 18: As the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organisation, former Jammu...
INTERNATIONAL

MoS Margherita meets Eswatini PM during visit to landlocked African nation

Mbabane, July 18: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday met Prime Minister...
NATIONAL

NHRC takes cognizance of man’s suicide following torture by Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 18: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide...
INTERNATIONAL

Nepal bans Telegram app over financial frauds, lack of cooperation

New Delhi, July 18: The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) on Friday ordered all telecom service providers in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Victory of truth, Indian diplomacy’, says former J&K DGP, hails US decision to designate TRF ‘terror outfit’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 18: As the US designated The Resistance...

MoS Margherita meets Eswatini PM during visit to landlocked African nation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mbabane, July 18: Union Minister of State (MoS) for...

NHRC takes cognizance of man’s suicide following torture by Delhi Police

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 18: The National Human Rights Commission...
Load more

Popular news

‘Victory of truth, Indian diplomacy’, says former J&K DGP, hails US decision to designate TRF ‘terror outfit’

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, July 18: As the US designated The Resistance...

MoS Margherita meets Eswatini PM during visit to landlocked African nation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mbabane, July 18: Union Minister of State (MoS) for...

NHRC takes cognizance of man’s suicide following torture by Delhi Police

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 18: The National Human Rights Commission...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge