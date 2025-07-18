Environment group raises area’s issues with MLA

Tura, July 18: The Nokrek Area Development Committee, an environmental body from South Garo Hills has submitted several memorandums to Chokpot MLA, Sengchim N Sangma urging him to look into various issues concerning his constituency.

The organization among others sought road connection from Durabanda via Awegre, Anchigre, Waggi Chiringgre, Rongchangre, Dana Adugre, and Mekalpagre in South Garo Hills. According to the organization, the bad roads in the area has impacted the livelihoods of the farmers as well as affected the student community and the general public during medical emergencies, and it sought the development of road infrastructure through the area.

The organization, in separate memorandums also requested the construction of a new lower primary school building at Mekalpagre village as well as the appointment of Mathematics, Science and English teachers at Durama Wa’gegitok RMSA Secondary located at Rongdi An’chenggre village.